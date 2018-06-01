VINDY LIVE State track | McDonald girls, Lordstown boys in 4x400 finals
Brian Dzenis will be at the state meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. Action begins at 9:30 a.m. Brian's Twitter account is @Brian_Dzenis.
ADVANCING:
To close out the D-III running events, McDonald girls are the No. 2 seed in the 4x400 in the finals. In the boys 4x400, Lordstown is in the finals.
Wellsville’s Justin Wright wins the 200 prelim. Wright is the top seed in both the 100 and 200 finals. He and VC’s Jamynk Jackson are in tomorrow’s finals.
Crestview and VC make the boys 4x100 finals
Crestview boys have made the 4x200 final; Valley Christian takes 2nd in the 4x200 relay, and Liberty is 9th
Jackson-Milton’s Michaelina Terranova won her prelim of the 300 hurdles and has the second best time going into tomorrow’s final
McDonald is the only local qualifier for the girls 4x200 relay final.
FINISHED COMPETITION:
Both Brookfield’s Alex Bell and Springfield’s Garrett Walker did not make the finals in the boys 400
South Range’s Kayti Aczel takes 8th in the discus; Salem’s Caitlyn Marx was eliminated in the discus
Liberty’s Justin Clark did not make the final of the 300 hurdles
Cardinal Mooney’s Kyle Jornigan takes 5th in the shot put
In girls 4x200 relay final, Springfield and Liberty were eliminated.
