VINDY LIVE Softball | Champion leads off from familiar spot in state semis
Undefeated Champion is visiting team for third state semifinal softball game in four seasons. Game about to begin in Akron. Skies are overcast.
Tom Williams is at Akron Firestone Stadium for the Champion state semifinal. The first pitch is at 12:30 p.m. Tom's Twitter account is @Williams_Vindy.
