VINDY LIVE Softball | Champion leads off from familiar spot in state semis


June 1, 2018 at 1:05p.m.

Undefeated Champion is visiting team for third state semifinal softball game in four seasons. Game about to begin in Akron. Skies are overcast.

Tom Williams is at Akron Firestone Stadium for the Champion state semifinal. The first pitch is at 12:30 p.m. Tom's Twitter account is @Williams_Vindy.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$297250


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$309000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$469000