The Streetscape beautification program in Youngstown is Saturday

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown CityScape will have its 21st annual Streetscape beautification program from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Volunteers will beautify and clean up downtown and surrounding areas during the event.

Focus areas are Central Square, West and East Federal streets, John Young Memorial, South Avenue Bridge Police Memorial, Mahoning Commons, B&O Station, Choffin hillside, city hall, Youngstown State University bridge overpasses, Wick Park, Harrison Common Park and Smoky Hollow Veterans Memorial.

Project partners are the city, YSU, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Program, YSUScape, Community Corrections Association, Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority, Men’s Garden Club of Youngstown, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Fifth Avenue Boulevard Neighbors, Crandall Park South Neighbors, 7th Ward Citizens Coalition, Garden District Neighborhood Association, Rocky Ridge Neighbors, Mahoning Commons Association and the Wick Park Neighborhood Association.