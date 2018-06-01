Remaining wreckage of Flight 93 to be buried at memorial
SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Officials say the remaining wreckage of United Flight 93 will be returned later this year to the Pennsylvania memorial marking where it crashed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Flight 93 National Memorial Superintendent Stephen Clark says the wreckage will be buried in a restricted area of the park Shanksville that’s accessible only to loved ones of the victims.
President of the Families of Flight 93 Gordon Felt says his group requested a final search of the debris to see if there were any human remains or personal items in the wreckage.
Clark says workers found a number of items that will be added to the memorial collection, including an orange passenger call button.
The National Park Service will release a full report of the items collected later this year.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 11, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Valley remembers events of 9/11
- September 11, 2016 12:01 a.m.
9/11: Flight 93 attack began over Howland
- September 11, 2017 11:10 a.m.
9/11 MEMORIAL | Pence addresses family, friends of Flight 93 victims
- September 11, 2016 midnight
Fifteen years later, U.S. still in a state of anxiety
- September 11, 2016 12:02 a.m.
Emotions run deep at Flight 93 wall
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.