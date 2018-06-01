Regulators send fuel-economy proposal to White House

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Regulators have sent the White House a proposal seeking to scale back Obama-era rules to combat climate change through tougher fuel-economy standards for cars and trucks.

The Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration delivered the proposals to the Office of Management and Budget for review, one of the required steps before a federal rule is adopted.

Landmark rules by the Obama administration mandated that cars and light trucks average more than 50 miles per gallon, equivalent to 36 miles per gallon in real-world driving conditions, by 2025. The move was meant to fight climate-changing emissions from car and truck exhaust. California, which has a federal waiver that allows the state to set its own fuel-economy standards, agreed to that proposal, and automakers currently follow the same mileage requirement nationally.