Police ID man suspected of fleeing before crash

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who led police on a chase about 10 p.m. Thursday before smashing into a utility pole at Mistletoe and Glenwood avenues is in custody.

Tysheim Rodgers, 24, will be charged with a drug offense as well as fleeing and eluding, said Lt. William Ross of the traffic bureau.

Rodgers did not stop when an officer tried to pull him over and the chase was about to be called off when he crashed.

A large amount of drugs was found on Rodgers, Ross said.