Police catch up with man who eluded them May 24

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who reports said eluded police during a foot chase May 24 was arrested about 10:15 a.m. Thursday at a home on West Florida Avenue on weapons charges.

Martino Sewell, 21, of Silliman Street, is in the Mahoning County jail after U.S. Marshals arrested him Thursday.

Reports said Sewell was a passenger in a car pulled over about 10:40 p.m. May 24 at West Philadelphia Avenue and Hillman Street for running a stop sign and as officers approached the car they could see Sewell moving around like he was trying to hide something.

Officers saw Sewell sitting on a gun and ordered him out of the car, but when he got out he darted between the officers and ran away, reports said. Police lost sight of him on Idlewood Avenue, reports said.

Reports said police found a .45-calber Glock 30 semiautomatic handgun where Sewell was sitting that had an extended magazine loaded with 21 rounds, reports said. Sewell was taken into custody on warrants for obstructing official business and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.