Philadelphia man extradited; faces charges in robbery of jewelry store

Staff report

BOARDMAN

He went to Jared’s, but now he’s in jail.

A Philadelphia man police say was involved in stealing $25,000 worth of diamonds from Jared’s Galleria of Jewelry on Market Street is in the Mahoning County jail.

Mark Greene, 42, of Philadelphia, faces charges of robbery, theft and failure to comply with the order of a police officer for the Jan. 29 robbery.

Two men were involved in the robbery that morning; one entered the store, grabbed two diamonds valued at $15,000 and $10,000 and ran from the store, according to a police report.

He did not use weapons or force to steal the diamonds, the report said.

He and a driver led police on a chase that ended after they crashed into another car on Mahoning Avenue, where they fled on foot.

Police picked Greene up Wednesday after an extradition hearing in Philadelphia.

Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth said they obtained the leads used to identify Greene from the vehicle the two men left behind. The department had assistance from the Philadelphia Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

He expects charges to be filed against a second suspect in the near future.

“We’re pretty close,” Werth said. “[We’re] just finishing building the case.”