mahoning county | Indictments

A Mahoning County grand jury has indicted the following people:

Edward A. Cassinger II, 43, Creek Road, New Waterford, aggravated possession of drugs.

Leroy Freeman III, 31, Mercer Place, Warren and Mykaal C. Parker, 23, Kendall Drive, Warren, promoting prostitution, falsification and obstructing justice.

Justin Harrison, 30, Carlisle, Pa., possession of cocaine and obstructing official business.

Cheryl E. Baird, 46, Manhattan Avenue, aggravated possession of drugs and loitering to engage in solicitation.

Ronald S. Dunham II, 26, Cleveland Avenue SW, Warren, receiving stolen property and misuse of credit cards.

Thomas A. LeMasters Jr., 26, West Jay Street, Newton Falls and Joseph Green, 25, Southington, telecommunications fraud.

Joshua M. Richards, 35, Autimn Drive, Warren, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and receiving stolen property.

Thomas J. Cush Jr., 26, West Mifflin, Pa., identity fraud and forgery.

Steven S. Kelly, 47, Chapel Hill, domestic violence.

Deante Paramore, 28, Baldwin Avenue, five counts of breaking and entering.

Garry M. Peoples, 59, Summer Street, felonious assault with repeat violent offender specification.

James Riley, 27, Lee Street, aggravated possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification.

Henry Russell, 60, Garfield Avenue, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

AdhamAburahma, 23, Trumbull Avenue, carrying concealed weapons.

Brailyn Bunn, 23, East Dewey Avenue and Breazia Smith, aka Breazia Jones, 24, Colonial Drive, aggravated robbery, robbery with firearm specifications, being a felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

Javaughtae Wilburn, 21, East Midlothian Boulevard, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Dominque Lucky, 28, Hammaker Street, escape.

Jacquavis Williams, 28, Ohio State Penitentiary and Aleathia N. Smith, 32, Dennis Avenue, Warren, illegal conveyance oif prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.

Jerrell Womack, 28, South Schenley Avenue, escape.

Dillon Byers, 25, Lansdowne Boulevard, assault and obstructing official business.

Michael J. Shane, 33 and Harley J. Rawson, 31, both of Southern Correctional Institution, Lucasville, kidnapping with repeat offender specification and two counts of possession of a weapon under detention.

Javonne L. Brown, 31, Oregon Avenue, endangering children.

Matthew J. Miller, 42, Lewis Center, nonsupport of dependents.

Stephanie Krohn, 36, Elm Street, Struthers, two counts of nonsupport of dependents.