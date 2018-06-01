LIVE TODAY | Crazy state HS finals competition ignites today.
Crazy state finals competition ignites today.
Watch The Vindy all day.
All games below will be updated live on Vindy.com and social sites.
SOFTBALL
Tom Williams will be at Akron Firestone Stadium for the Champion state semifinal. The first pitch is at 12:30 p.m. Tom's Twitter account is @Williams_Vindy.
TRACK AND FIELD
Brian Dzenis will be at the state meet at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. Action begins at 9:30 a.m. Brian's Twitter account is @Brian_Dzenis.
==
On Saturday ...
==
SOFTBALL
The day begins with West Branch playing for a state title at 10 a.m. at Akron Firestone Stadium. Dan Hiner will cover it. His Twitter account is @DanHiner_Sports.
If Champion wins on Friday, the Golden Flashes will be in a state final at 7 p.m. at Akron Firestone Stadium. Tom Williams will be there.
BASEBALL
South Range plays for a state title at 1 p.m. at Huntington Park in Columbus. Eric Mauk will be there. Follow at @EMauk14.
TRACK AND FIELD
Brian Dzenis flies solo on the final day of state track, which begins at 9:30 a.m. Follow on @Brian_Dzenis.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 1, 2018 1:05 p.m.
VINDY LIVE Softball | Champion leads off from familiar spot in state semis
- June 1, 2018 11:40 a.m.
VINDY LIVE State track | McDonald girls, Lordstown boys in 4x400 finals
- March 5, 2018 12:36 p.m.
YSU women's basketball falls to Green Bay
- February 1, 2017 2:25 p.m.
Five Ursuline football players commit to colleges
- May 30, 2018 midnight
prep sports at a glance
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.