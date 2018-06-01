Healthy Babies, Healthy Families Block Party is Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN

The Healthy Babies, Healthy Families Block Party will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown, 2105 Oak Hill Ave.

The event is focused on raising awareness of black infant mortality as well as pre-natal health care and assistance for those with opioid addiction and citizens returning from incarceration.

The event features food, prizes and activities. It’s hosted by the Greater Youngstown Community Dialogue on Racism.