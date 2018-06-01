Glenwood closed after chase, crash

YOUNGSTOWN

Part of Glenwood Avenue closed Thursday night after a police chase that ended in the suspect’s vehicle hitting a pole.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, WFMJ TV-21, reported that Youngstown police said the road is closed between Midlothian Boulevard and Judson Avenue.

The TV station said police reported that the driver was taken to the hospital.

No information was available about the chase or when the road will reopen.

City man faces weapons charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said an East Ravenwood Avenue man who had a 9 mm handgun while he was walking Wednesday at East Lucius Avenue and Cottage Grove was arrested on weapons charges.

Officers were called to the area about 8:10 p.m. for a report of someone carrying a gun in a backpack and saw Antonio Johnson, 36, who matched the description of the person, walking in the street, which is a minor misdemeanor.

Reports said Johnson admitted having a gun and officers found the loaded 9 mm pistol in his waistband.

Johnson told police the gun belonged to his wife and he discovered he left it in a car he just left at a used car lot, so he took the gun out of the car and was walking home with it.

A records checked revealed Johnson has prior felony convictions that bar him from owning a firearm.

He was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Marshals arrest man wanted in shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Marshals arrested a man Wednesday at a home on East Boston Avenue who was wanted in a May 24 shooting.

Jaquale Gilmore, 21, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on two counts of felonious assault and is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Gilmore was wanted in a shooting in the 400 block of West Hylda Avenue, where two men in a car fired several shots at a house just after 6 p.m.

No one was injured. Police collected four 9 mm and three .45-caliber shell casings from the scene. A woman at the home told police Gilmore had been feuding with her son, reports said.

Shots hit daycare with kids inside

WARREN

Reports said two children were inside a Colt Drive NW daycare Wednesday that was struck by two bullets about 4:25 p.m. No one was injured.

Reports said an employee of the daycare told police she saw three males hiding from someone in a car who was firing shots at them. Some of the males hid in bushes in front of the daycare and the car stopped to look for them.

The employee heard three gunshots and officers found two bullet holes in the siding, reports said.

There were two children inside the room where the bullet holes were found, reports said.

Officers viewed security footage and saw the car stop, back up and go forward again as if someone in the car was looking for someone.

Earlier, a man who was driving a car that looked like the car on the video footage said four men had shot at him as he was driving on Colt Drive NW.

Officers checked the area where that man said he was at and no evidence of a shooting there was found.

More Digest on A5