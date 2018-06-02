Fatal crash in Trumbull County tonight
MESOPOTAMIA
A woman died during a two-vehicle accident around 6 tonight on state Routes 87 and 534, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A patrol dispatcher didn’t have any additional information on the crash.
The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, said it appears an SUV collided with a log truck, killing an unidentified woman in her 20s.
