Fatal crash in Trumbull County tonight


June 1, 2018 at 9:24p.m.

MESOPOTAMIA

A woman died during a two-vehicle accident around 6 tonight on state Routes 87 and 534, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A patrol dispatcher didn’t have any additional information on the crash.

The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21 WFMJ-TV, said it appears an SUV collided with a log truck, killing an unidentified woman in her 20s.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$309000


Youngstown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$125000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$469000