Facing drug charges

WARREN

Officers found suspected marijuana, pills, a scale and sandwich bags about 3:55 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a call of someone dealing drugs from a car in the 1100 block of Robert Avenue Northwest.

Officers also found $238 cash on Curtis McKellar, 31, of Reo Court NW. He was arrested on drug-trafficking charges after police were called to the street about 3:50 p.m.

McKellar was booked into the Trumbull County jail.

Baking contest set

youngstown

Simply Slavic’s annual Slavic Baking Competition will take place at 1 p.m. June 9 at the SMARTS offices located on the main floor of the Ohio One Building, 25 E. Boardman St. Organizers are inviting amateur bakers to put their favorite recipe to the test. The entry form and the list of rules and prizes is available online at www.simplyslavic.org. Interested participants should submit an entry form with a $5 non-refundable entry fee and a description of their baked good in 75 words or less. Highlight pertinent information such as its Slavic roots and holidays at which it might be used. Mail it to Simply Slavic Baking Contest, 4442 Rita Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44515. Entries will be accepted until today. The public is invited to the competition. Admission is free, and complimentary coffee will be provided. A baked sale of the homemade entries will be offered. For information, call Mary Margaret Hovanes at 330-792-6281 or email bakingcontest@simpyslavic.org.

Movies at Covelli

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Summer Movie Series, on the Covelli Centre lawn, kicks off June 18.

The movies are shown on Mondays starting at 9 p.m. If the movie is rained out, it’s shown the next day, Tuesday, also at 9 p.m. Admission is free.

The movie lineup this year is:

June 18: “Footloose”

June 25: “Black Panther”

July 2: “Rocky”

July 9: “The Lion King”

July 16: “Goonies”

July 23: “Kiki’s Delivery Service”

July 30: “A League of Their Own”

Aug. 6: “West Side Story”

Aug. 13: “Napoleon Dynamite”