Education website publishes Youngstown CIO LaPlante’s article
YOUNGSTOWN
An article by Youngstown City School District Chief Information Officer John LaPlante about how the district is using data to drive instruction appears on Getting Smart, a Seattle-based education website.
His article, “Making Data Work Together is the Key to Achievement,” details how YCSD uses “on-track” scores for each student, providing a picture of whether a student is at low, moderate or high risk of failure.
That information allows teachers to provide the types of interventions and other supports in the areas where each child needs it. These “on-track” reports gather information from several data sources to include academic, attendance and behavior information for each child.
Read LaPlante’s article at https://goo.gl/G7PLUV
