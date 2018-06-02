Disciplinary hearing for Judge Rusu set for June 21
Staff report
COLUMBUS
Judge Robert N. Rusu of Mahoning County Probate Court has a disciplinary hearing scheduled for June 21 before the Supreme Court of Ohio’s Board of Professional Conduct.
A complaint filed in January accused the judge of failing to recuse himself from at least 200 cases in which he had served as an attorney. A statement issued by Judge Rusu at the time attributed the actions to a misinterpretation of the rules that govern judicial conduct.
Since then, an amended complaint has added allegations that Judge Rusu failed to comply with the rules of professional conduct when he sold his 49 percent stake in his local law firm and that he did not give his clients a reasonable amount of time to find new representation.
Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
