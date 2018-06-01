corrections

A Trumbull County grand jury Wednesday continued the case of Mark P. Donaldson, 19, who is under investigation for a fatal accident in May 2017. A story on Page A7 in Thursday’s newspaper incorrectly stated that Donaldson was indicted. The Vindicator regrets the error.

The onstage production of “The Strand Project” will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Selah Restaurant, 130 S. Bridge St., Struthers. A wrong location was listed in Thursday’s Valley 24 section.

Verifiable errors, omissions and clarifications are handled here. If you believe the information in an article was incorrect, call the appropriate department heads at 330-747-1471; Regional Desk, ext. 1384; Social and Entertainment, ext. 1282; Sports, ext. 1292.