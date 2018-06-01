Boardman police looking for bank robbery suspect
BOARDMAN — Township police are looking for a suspect in a robbery reported at a Citizens Bank earlier this afternoon.
Surveillance photos show a black male in a red shirt and hat leaning across the bank counter and displaying something in his waistband.
Police said he got away with an unknown amount of money.
