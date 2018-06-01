Boardman crash leads to gas leak, evacuation, arrest

BOARDMAN — Police say a Boardman woman’s drunk driving led to a ruptured gas line and the evacuation of a residential street.

Amanda Holt, 32, of Mathews Road was driving home from a South Avenue bar about 11 p.m. Thursday when he car left the road and hit a home on Larkridge Avenue, according to a police report.

The fire department determined that the crash ruptured a gas line, which led them to evacuate nearby homes and block both ends of the street.

Holt told police that alcohol may not have been the only factor in the crash.

“I’d be lying if I said that alcohol didn’t have anything to do with it, but I hit a really large pothole with my front left tire,” Holt reportedly told police.

Police have not received results from a test to determine Holt’s blood-alcohol level.

She was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to receive treatment for injuries she sustained in the crash.

Holt will face charges of failure to maintain reasonable control of her vehicle and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.