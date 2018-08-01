Youngstown council approves settlement with worker who sued to keep her job

YOUNGSTOWN — City council tonight approved legislation paving the way for a settlement with an employee who sued to keep her job.

Council voted 7-0 to change the title of the job currently held by Abigail Beniston from wastewater construction engineer to wastewater construction coordinator and to reduce the job’s annual salary from $60,769.19 to $52,805.50.

The board of control will vote Thursday on the lawsuit settlement, said Nicole Alexander, an assistant law director.

The city and Beniston reached an out-of-court agreement June 25 to stop Mayor Jamael Tito Brown from demoting her to a code-enforcement officer at an annual salary of about $39,000.

Also tonight, council authorized the board of control to give a 75-percent, 10-year real-property tax abatement to Youngstown Tool & Die Co.

The company wants to spend at least $13 million to construct a new building, add equipment and hire an additional 57 workers.

Over that 10-year period, the company would save $655,750 in real-property taxes and pay $218,583.

The company, located at 1261 Poland Ave. on the South Side with 43 employees, is looking to construct a 60,000-square-foot building in the Salt Springs Business Park on 12 acres on the West Side.

Council also voted to appropriate $50,000 to purchase the former Immaculate Conception Church, 811 Oak St., to be used as part of a possible expansion of the Joseph Co. International chill-can plant project on the East Side.

