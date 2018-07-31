WWE's NXT stars come to Packard hall Sept. 8

WARREN — The World Wrestling Entertainment's next generation of superstars will battle to make an impact at Packard Music Hall on Sept. 8.

Tickets for WWE's "NXT Live!" will cost $20, $40 and $75. Presale will be Thursday at 10 a.m. and the password is "TICKETS."

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday and will be available online at ticketmaster.com and and at the Packard Music Hall box office from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.