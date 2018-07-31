BREAKING: Airliner crashes in northern Mexico; 49 are hospitalized

WRTA trustee board meets Wednesday


July 31, 2018 at 5:37p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Western Reserve Transit Authority trustee board will have a special meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the search for an executive director. The meeting will take place at WRTA’s board room, 604 Mahoning Ave.

