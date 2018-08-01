Warren, Georgia men charged with illegal gamling in trailer
Staff report
GIRARD
Police say two men conned hundreds of dollars off people through illegal gambling in a “gaming trailer.”
The men’s luck ran out when police arrested them Monday.
Bond was set at $7,500 for James Locke of Warren and $5,000 for Samuel Staffen of Georgia in Girard Municipal Court on Tuesday.
Locke and Staffen are charged with gambling, cheating and criminal trespass.
When they were caught, police said Staffen told them he had been running illegal gambling games for years.
Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
