Vehicle recovered from Warren pond today

WARREN

A vehicle was recovered from a pond at Warren’s Quinby Park, 309 Austin Ave. S.W., but divers no one in the car or water or anything else to suggest foul play, according to the Trumbull County 911 Center.

Authorities believe the vehicle, a yellow Jeep discovered at the dead end of Swallow Street at about 6:55 p.m. today, had been in the water for quite a while.

The owner was located and told police the vehicle had been towed.