Three teens face charges after van stolen Monday

BOARDMAN — Township police arrested three juveniles Monday in connection with an incident reported at Turning Point Residential.

Police were dispatched to the facility on Youngstown-Poland Road Monday morning for a report of a stolen vehicle, according to a police report.

The facility’s transportation director reported that a driver left a van running while he went inside to use the restroom, then found the vehicle was missing when he returned a few minutes later.

The juveniles, identified as Larenz Rhodes, 17, of Youngstown; Xavier Hile, 13, of Youngstown; and Christopher Thomas, 17, of Youngstown, were arrested Monday afternoon after they returned to the Turning Point parking lot and led police on a foot chase in the surrounding neighborhood, according to the report.

Rhodes was arrested for obstructing official business and several counts of receiving stolen property; Hile was arrested for resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and receiving stolen property; and Thomas was arrested for receiving stolen property, obstructing official business, and running away, according to the report.

Police reported finding a gun that had been reported stolen in a backpack one of the males left in a yard while running from the police.

Police said the males “admitted to taking the vehicle and going to Walmart” and that Rhodes “admitted to possessing the stolen handgun.”