Strange Girard burglary rearranges taxidermy critters
GIRARD
Police responded to a burglary call on Hazel Street on Sunday, where the victim reported several taxidermy animals had been rearranged, according to a police report.
Police believe the intruder wasn't there long before the victim came home, because a raccoon was positioned on the kitchen table holding a beer can that still had condensation on it, the report said.
Money, an air conditioning unit and a portable speaker were stolen, the report said.
No suspects were identified.
