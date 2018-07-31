Strange Girard burglary rearranges taxidermy critters


July 31, 2018 at 12:00p.m.

GIRARD

Police responded to a burglary call on Hazel Street on Sunday, where the victim reported several taxidermy animals had been rearranged, according to a police report.

Police believe the intruder wasn't there long before the victim came home, because a raccoon was positioned on the kitchen table holding a beer can that still had condensation on it, the report said.

Money, an air conditioning unit and a portable speaker were stolen, the report said.

No suspects were identified.

