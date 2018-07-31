State welfare shutdown will impact new benefits in August


July 31, 2018 at 10:56a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Department of Jobs and Family Services told commissioners Tuesday that the department would be unable to approve new enrollees for benefits between Aug. 23 and 27.

The temporary shut down is due to a statewide upgrade to the eligibility software used by public services agencies. Current recipients of food assistance, cash assistance and Medicaid will not be impacted.

The MCDJFS will be fully operational again by 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 28, officials said.

