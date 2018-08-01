Prosecutors refute suppression request in LaRue Brown murder case

WARREN

In a 32-page document, prosecutors in the murder case against Sean Clemens of Liberty defended the work of police officers in the collection of evidence and protection of Clemens’ rights on the day he was arrested.

Clemens, 33, is charged in the April 24, 2017, killing and robbery of his neighbor, Jane Larue Brown, 84, in her Church Hill-Hubbard Road home. If convicted of certain charges, Clemens could get the death penalty.

Police say Clemens loaded Brown’s Cadillac with electronics from her home and later set the Cadillac on fire in a wooded area behind his house and went to work.

Neighbors who called 911 at 5:55 a.m. that day reported hearing a noise and seeing a man running with a dog. Clemens had two dogs.

Trial is scheduled for Oct. 1

Clemens’ attorneys in November asked Judge W. Wyatt McKay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to suppress seemingly all of the evidence, including the physical evidence collected by police and Clemens’ admission to police that he committed the crimes.

Police found Brown’s body in her bedroom early April 24, 2017, and her burned Cadillac in the nearby wooded area.

While other officers focused on Brown’s residence at 503 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, Liberty Patrolman Peter DeAngelo canvassed the neighborhood to find out what the neighbors saw or heard.

