Transit authority to discuss executive director search



Published July 31, 2018 at 9:17 a.m.
Updated July 31, 2018 at 9:49 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Board of Trustees of the Western Reserve Transit Authority will have a special meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the search for an executive director. The meeting will take place at WRTA’s board room, 604 Mahoning Ave.

