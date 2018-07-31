Polluting parts force US recall of half-million trucks
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is announcing the recall of a half-million trucks with faulty pollution controls.
The agency says a defective part means pollution controls on the truck's engines wear out more quickly than allowed.
The recall affects 2010-2015 medium- and heavy-duty trucks with engines made by Cummins Inc. The trucks range from big pickups to utility trucks to big rigs.
The EPA says emissions testing by the agency and by California discovered the problem.
