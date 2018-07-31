UPDATE | Man may have died in kitchen fire
YOUNGSTOWN
Detectives say an undetected kitchen fire may have killed a man whose body was found late this morning inside an 827 Woodford Ave. home.
Detective Sgt. Mike Lambert said the victim appeared to have died in a fire in his kitchen. He had been there for at least a couple days before he was found.
Lambert said he is waiting for the Mahoning County Coroner's Office to release the man's name
