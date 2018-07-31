UPDATE | Man may have died in kitchen fire



Published July 31, 2018 at 12:05 p.m.
Updated July 31, 2018 at 1:25 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN 

Detectives say an undetected kitchen fire may have killed a man whose body was found late this morning inside an 827 Woodford Ave. home.

Detective Sgt. Mike Lambert said the victim appeared to have died in a fire in his kitchen. He had been there for at least a couple days before he was found.

Lambert said he is waiting for the Mahoning County Coroner's Office to release the man's name 

