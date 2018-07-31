ODOT to close I-680/South Avenue southbound ramp on Thursday night
YOUNGSTOWN
Beginning at 8 p.m.Thursday, the ramp from Interstate 680 southbound to South Avenue in Youngstown and Boardman Township will be closed for pavement repairs through 6 a.m. Friday. A detour will be posted.
The Ohio Department of Transportation today said this work is part of a $2.4 million project to make partial depth pavement repairs on I-680 and minor bridge repairs on state Route R 11 and I-680. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by September 2018.
For more information contact: District 4 Public Information at 330-786-2208 or D04.pio@dot.ohio.gov
