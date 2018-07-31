METRO DIGEST || Not guilty plea

Not guilty plea

WARREN

Tara M. Rutherford, 29, of Robert Avenue Northwest, pleaded not guilty Monday to felonious assault after the stabbing of another woman at the Premier bar, 2261 North Park Ave., at 12:55 a.m. Sunday.

A Warren police report says a bouncer walked Rutherford into the bar because Rutherford did not have an ID and just wanted to talk to her friend. But Rutherford grabbed a woman’s hair from behind, pulled her off balance and started to drag her toward the door.

Security tried to separate the two, but once they were outside, Rutherford pulled a knife and started to swing it around, then stabbed a third woman in the left side of her chest, the report says.

Security knocked Rutherford to the ground, and she dropped the knife. The victim, 33, of Girard, told police she could not breathe and was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment, Rutherford’s bond is $35,000.

Bar shut down

YOUNGSTOWN

A South Side bar where a shooting death occurred last November has been shut down by the state Division of Liquor Control. The state agency revoked the permit of the Last Call Lounge on South Avenue, said city Law Director Jeff Limbian.

"There have been many calls of violence there," he said. "I have 10 different police reports there and a homicide in November."

Colin Brown, 45, of Youngstown was shot to death at the bar Nov. 28, 2017. A mistrial was declared last month for Johnny Ray Wallace, 23, of Youngstown, accused of killing Brown. A new trial date of Nov. 5 was set last week.

Stein at Stambaugh

YOUNGSTOWN

Writer, lawyer, actor and political and economic commentator Ben Stein will lecture Sept. 20 at Stambaugh Auditorium as part of the Youngstown State University Skeggs Lecture Series. The 7 p.m. presentation is free.

Stein was a speech writer and lawyer for Richard Nixon and then for Gerald Ford. He writes a column for the New York Times Sunday Business Section and is a commentator for CBS Sunday Morning and Fox News.

Stein is also a well-known actor. His part of the monotonous teacher in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" was ranked as one of the 50 most famous scenes in American film.

Tickets are required and will be available Aug. 9 at the Stambaugh box office or online at stambaughauditorium.com. For information, contact Jackie Leviseur in the events office at YSU at 330-941-2136 or jmleviseur@ysu.edu.

More Digest on A4