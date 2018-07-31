Repeat incidents of toddler wandering neighborhood lead to arrest

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Township police charged a parent with child endangering after a 3-year-old was found wandering the neighborhood in what police said was the fourth such incident involving the same family.

Officers responded to a residence on Lealand Avenue about 11:30 a.m. Friday for a call about “a small child found wandering the neighborhood in diapers,” according to a police report.

The child’s father, who was carrying the child home, told police the child left the house via a rear door that was accidentally left open. The father said he and his wife had been in other rooms at the time.

A neighbor spotted the child walking through front yards, retrieved the child from the roadway and called police, according to the report.

Police determined the child was missing from the home for about five minutes.

It was a history of similar incidents that led to a charge of child endangering against the child’s mother, Brandie Naples, 39, according to the report.

Police said they had responded to the same residence for two previous incidents involving the same child wandering the neighborhood June 30 and July 28, 2017. Mahoning County Children’s Services was notified at that time.

Police said another child with the same parents had been found wandering the neighborhood in November 2015.

Police said they made an arrest based on these circumstances and that the child’s mother “took responsibility for the incident.”

Naples was released on a summons to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here today.