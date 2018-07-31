Mom charged with endangering kids after OVI charge

BOARDMAN

A woman faces an endangering children charge after township police said she drove under the influence with her young children in the vehicle.

Police were dispatched to Western Reserve Road at Glenwood Avenue Saturday night for a two-vehicle crash, according to a police report.

Police determined that Lucy McCarty, 28, of Ridgewood Drive, was at fault due to running a red light.

Based on signs of intoxication officers reported observing and a field-sobriety test, McCarty was arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired. Her two children, ages 6 and 4, were released to a relative, according to the report.

Police said a test found her blood-alcohol concentration to be .201. The legal limit in Ohio is .08.

In addition the OVI and endangering children charges, McCarty was cited for failing to obey a traffic control device, according to the report.