Man gets up to 20 years for near-fatal stabbing of Pa. student


July 31, 2018 at 2:25p.m.

KUTZTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to 6 1⁄2 to 20 years in prison for a stabbing that nearly killed a Kutztown University student.

Robert Centifanti had pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

The 2016 attack occurred outside an off-campus party when Travis Zilmer made a remark to one of Centifanti’s friends who was urinating on some bushes.

Zilmer suffered a lacerated esophagus and punctured liver and underwent three surgeries.

At Monday’s sentencing, the 21-year-old Centifanti’s attorney said her client suffers from post-traumatic stress from an incident when a childhood friend was killed crossing a street.

In remarks to the court, Centifanti said he was deeply sorry for his actions.

