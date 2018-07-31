Man gets up to 20 years for near-fatal stabbing of Pa. student
KUTZTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to 6 1⁄2 to 20 years in prison for a stabbing that nearly killed a Kutztown University student.
Robert Centifanti had pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.
The 2016 attack occurred outside an off-campus party when Travis Zilmer made a remark to one of Centifanti’s friends who was urinating on some bushes.
Zilmer suffered a lacerated esophagus and punctured liver and underwent three surgeries.
At Monday’s sentencing, the 21-year-old Centifanti’s attorney said her client suffers from post-traumatic stress from an incident when a childhood friend was killed crossing a street.
In remarks to the court, Centifanti said he was deeply sorry for his actions.
