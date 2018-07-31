Liberty Fire Department has busy morning
LIBERTY — The Liberty Fire Department was busy this morning, answering back-to-back calls.
At about 7:30 a.m. today, the department was dispatched to Tibbetts Wick Road after a car crashed into a pole, according to Trumbull County Dispatch.
The dispatch report said multiple trees were down and there was a fire.
Also at about 7:30 a.m., a transformer blew and lines were smoking across from Giant Eagle on Belmont Avenue.
Both incidents were cleared by 9:30 a.m.
A dispatcher said nobody was hurt in either incident.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 10, 2018 10:14 a.m.
UPDATE | Family escapes fire at their Hubbard home
- September 20, 2016 2:41 p.m.
ODNR investigating oil and gas well rupture in Liberty
- May 19, 2018 8:23 p.m.
Liberty Walmart evacuated for bomb threat today
- September 21, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Officials shut off ruptured oil and gas well in Liberty
- May 22, 2017 11 a.m.
Rogers Flea Market fire cleanup underway; normal Friday business planned
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.