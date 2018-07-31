Liberty Fire Department has busy morning

LIBERTY — The Liberty Fire Department was busy this morning, answering back-to-back calls.

At about 7:30 a.m. today, the department was dispatched to Tibbetts Wick Road after a car crashed into a pole, according to Trumbull County Dispatch.

The dispatch report said multiple trees were down and there was a fire.

Also at about 7:30 a.m., a transformer blew and lines were smoking across from Giant Eagle on Belmont Avenue.

Both incidents were cleared by 9:30 a.m.

A dispatcher said nobody was hurt in either incident.