Kasich done with stopping executions

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Gov. John Kasich has finished dealing with executions for the remainder of his time in office after a modern-era record of death-penalty commutations.

The Republican governor spared seven men from execution during his two terms in office, including commutations on March 26 and July 20. Kasich allowed 15 executions to proceed, including the July 18 execution of Robert Van Hook for strangling, stabbing and dismembering a man he met in a Cincinnati bar more than 30 years ago.

Not since Democrat Mike DiSalle spared six death row inmates in the early 1960s has an Ohio governor spared so many killers during periods when the state had an active death chamber. DiSalle allowed six executions to proceed.

Democratic Gov. Richard Celeste commuted eight death sentences just days before leaving office in 1991, but none of those inmates’ executions was imminent.

Kasich “appreciates the gravity of this authority and therefore carefully considers these cases to make decisions that further justice,” said spokesman Jon Keeling.

Kasich’s immediate predecessor, Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland, commuted five death sentences and allowed 17 executions during his four-year term.

Ohio resumed executions in 1999 under Gov. Bob Taft after a 36-year gap. Taft, a Republican, allowed 20 executions to proceed and spared just one inmate based on concerns raised by DNA evidence not available at the time of trial.

Nationwide, governors have spared 288 death row inmates since the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of capital punishment in 1976, with a handful spared each year over the past decade. That doesn’t include mass clemencies in states – such as New Jersey in 2007 – where the death penalty was abolished and entire death rows were emptied.