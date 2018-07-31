Judge allows Hoerig defense team until Friday to find expert witness

Staff report

WARREN

The judge in the Claudia Hoerig aggravated-murder case has granted her lawyers until Friday to identify an expert witness to examine images from computers at the Hoerig home.

The extension was questioned by Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins in a July 24 filing on the grounds that any “fishing expedition” or “cyber space exploration” that could push the scheduled Sept. 17 trial date should be denied.

The prosecutor also said any decisions that would put the Sept. 17 trial date in doubt might require the judge to hold a hearing under provisions of the new Marsy’s Law.

Judge Andrew Logan said he found the request for more time to identify an expert witness related to the computer images until Friday well-taken.

Defense counsel also has until Friday to file a brief regarding requested suppression of evidence from the trial.

He said he also may have to have a second hearing on the requested suppression of evidence if it becomes necessary.

Hoerig, 53, is charged with shooting her husband, Maj. Karl Hoerig, to death in their Newton Falls home in March 2007 and fleeing to her native Brazil, where she lived until January.

On the day she flew back to the United States, she told investigators she killed her husband because his comments that day angered her.