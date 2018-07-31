BREAKING: Airliner crashes in northern Mexico; 49 are hospitalized

John Zehentbauer named new superintendent of MCCTC


July 31, 2018 at 4:00p.m.

CANFIELD

The Governing Board of the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center announced the selection of John Zehentbauer as the new superintendent, effective Aug. 1.

Zehentbauer has been at MCCTC since 1991, most recently serving as assistant superintendent.

“The board is very proud and excited to hire John Zehentbauer as superintendent. He started as a career technical teacher and advanced through the administrative ranks. He is unwavering in his passion and commitment to MCCTC’s mission and goals of educating high school and adult students,” said Kathi McNabb Welsh, board president.

