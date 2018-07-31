John Zehentbauer named new superintendent of MCCTC
CANFIELD
The Governing Board of the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center announced the selection of John Zehentbauer as the new superintendent, effective Aug. 1.
Zehentbauer has been at MCCTC since 1991, most recently serving as assistant superintendent.
“The board is very proud and excited to hire John Zehentbauer as superintendent. He started as a career technical teacher and advanced through the administrative ranks. He is unwavering in his passion and commitment to MCCTC’s mission and goals of educating high school and adult students,” said Kathi McNabb Welsh, board president.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 4, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Meranto named interim city schools superintendent
- August 6, 2016 midnight
- June 1, 2017 12:06 a.m.
MCCTC, Choffin to share students, services, save money
- February 10, 2017 midnight
Future prep
- July 28, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Meranto named superintendent of Youngstown schools
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.