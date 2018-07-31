YOUNGSTOWN

The Greater Youngstown Italian Fest in downtown will close roads in preparation for the event.

The following streets will be closed from 3 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Monday: Phelps to Walnut streets, and Commerce to Boardman streets. Also, there is a parking ban from Thursday to Monday on both sides of Commerce Street from Phelps to Champion streets.

The festival is Friday to Sunday. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Sunday, and from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday.