METRO DIGEST || Fetus found in garage

Fetus found in garage

WARREN

Police are investigating after finding a dead, near-term fetus in the garage of a house on Kenmore Avenue on Monday morning.

Police were alerted by the Trumbull Regional Medical Center about 9:30 a.m. Monday that a woman had come to the hospital bleeding. The woman said she had a miscarriage and put the fetus in the yard.

Police did some investigating and found the fetus in the garage at a relative’s house in the 1000 block of Kenmore Avenue Southeast.

A police report listed the victim as Baby Jane Doe and indicated that the incident may have happened as far back as July 20.

Trial rescheduled

COLUMBUS

The aggravated-murder trial of Anthony J. Pardon, 53, that was scheduled to begin Monday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court has been rescheduled for Oct. 10.

Pardon is accused of killing Warren native Rachel Anderson, 24, in Anderson's apartment in Columbus on Jan. 29.

Anderson, a 2012 Warren G. Harding High School graduate, was working at a Columbus funeral home and was training to be a funeral director at the time of her death.

Pardon pleaded guilty in 1982 to attempted murder, aggravated assault and rape in Columbus and spent two decades in prison, then served another 10 years in prison for failing to notify Georgia officials that he had moved to that state.

Pardon could get the death penalty if convicted.

Parking bans begin

STRUTHERS

Several Struthers streets will have parking bans for street resurfacings in effect beginning Wednesday until further notice, according to city Safety Services Director Ed Wildes.

The streets are: Sexton Street from Youngstown Poland Road to Dogwood Lane; Spring Street from Youngstown Poland Road to Dogwood Lane; Como Street from 9th Street to 8th Street; Harvey Street from 9th Street to 5th Street; Smithfield Street from Garfield Street to Poland Avenue; and Oakview Avenue from Chestnut Street to Washington Avenue.

Cars in violation of the order will be towed at the owner's expense.

Brown leads delegation

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown will lead a delegation today to Toledo to learn more about the food-policy initiatives the city has established to get rid of food deserts.

The group of 30 people come from various organizations in Mahoning and Trumbull counties including the Youngstown mayor's office, the city health department, the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence, Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, ACTION, Mercy Health, ONE Health Ohio and the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments.

Road to be closed

LIBERTY

Logan Way Road north of Warner Road and between Warner Road and Twin Oaks Drive will be closed from Monday to Aug. 17 for culvert replacement, the Trumbull County Engineer's Office said. The recommended detour route is north on Warner Road, west on state Route 82, south on Sodom Hutchings Road and east on Tibbetts Wick Road.