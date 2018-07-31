East High School All Alumni Reunion Picnic is Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN — The East High School All Alumni Reunion Picnic is from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at the field in front of the high school, 474 Bennington Ave. The theme is "Return of the Golden Bear: A Celebration of Achievements."

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and your own basket to share, but food vendors will be on-site. There also will be line dancing, activities for children and a demonstration by the EHS cheerleaders.