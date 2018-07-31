Dr. Daniel Smith joins ACH pediatrics area

AKRON

A developmental-behavioral pediatrician, Dr. Daniel Smith, has joined Akron Children’s Hospital’s Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics Department, which diagnoses and treats developmental and behavioral problems in children such as learning disorders; attention and behavioral disorders; tics; Tourette syndrome and other habit disorders; delayed development in speech, language, motor skills and thinking ability; developmental disabilities, and behavioral and developmental problems complicating the range of pediatric chronic illnesses.

After earning his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Wright State University in Dayton and his medical degree from Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown, Dr. Smith completed his general pediatrics residency and fellowship in developmental-behavioral pediatrics at Akron Children’s.

Also, Dr. Madhura Phadke, who recently completed her fellowship in pediatric gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at the Yale University School of Medicine, has joined Akron Children’s as a pediatric gastroenterologist.

Hypnosis session

VIENNA

A group hypnosis session for weight loss and to stop smoking is offered at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Yoga Center, 972 Youngstown-Kingsville Road (state Route 193) inside the Governors Insurance building. The session includes a free CD for use at home. Registration is required. Call Steve Tackett at 330-647-0399 for information.

Study on dementia

CHICAGO

A small study could have big implications in the battle against age-related cognitive decline and dementia, according to research announced recently at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

The study, conducted by researchers at McGill University and Posit Science, showed for the first time in humans that the brain chemical acetylcholine, a neuromodulator which the brain naturally produces at the moments when it needs to attend to information and which is critical to memory and learning, can increase the ongoing production of a brain chemical that is critical in addressing Alzheimer’s disease.

Typically, the production of acetylcholine decreases with aging, and is more dramatically decreased in people with age-related cognitive decline, pre-dementia, and dementia.