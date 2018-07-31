David’s Bridal offering to help bridal parties affected by closure of Sharon shop

NILES

David’s Bridal is offering to help the bridal parties affected by the closure of a Sharon bridal shop.

David’s, located at 5577 Youngstown-Warren Road, is offering 30 percent off bridal gowns and 20 percent off bridesmaids’ dresses for customers of Bling Bridal Boutique, which abruptly closed last week. The store announced it was filing for bankruptcy and that outstanding orders would not be delivered after numerous customers reported they had not received their orders on time.

Additionally, David’s will provide alterations for dresses delivered by Bling Bridal, a service it does not normally offer for gowns purchased at other stores.

Also, Eastwood Mall will provide $250 gift cards to brides to put toward their purchase .

Customers must present proof of purchase from Bling Bridal at David’s by end of business on Aug. 25.