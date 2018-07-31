BREAKING: Airliner crashes in northern Mexico; 49 are hospitalized

Crestview special school board meeting is Wednesday


July 31, 2018 at 4:33p.m.

COLUMBIANA — The Crestview school board has scheduled a special meeting for 5:50 p.m. Wednesday to approve Student/Parent Handbooks and the Athletic Student Handbook. The meeting will take place in the high-school cafeteria, 44100 Crestview Road.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990


Salem


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$1200000


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$499900