Crestview special school board meeting is Wednesday
COLUMBIANA — The Crestview school board has scheduled a special meeting for 5:50 p.m. Wednesday to approve Student/Parent Handbooks and the Athletic Student Handbook. The meeting will take place in the high-school cafeteria, 44100 Crestview Road.
