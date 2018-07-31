Cops: Cocaine, car and kid don't mix


July 31, 2018 at 10:55a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Officers arrested a Youngstown woman with a child in the car for drugs after she allegedly ran a red light on Mahoning Avenue.

Briawna Hayes is charged with possession of cocaine and cited for running a red light Friday night.

