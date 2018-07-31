City announces hiring of 4 new police officers


July 31, 2018 at 10:49a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The city today announced four additions to the Youngstown Police Department.

Dan Spivey III, David Hilliard Jr., Jason Quarrie and Carlo Eggleston Jr. will be sworn in Thursday at 10 a.m.

