City announces hiring of 4 new police officers
YOUNGSTOWN — The city today announced four additions to the Youngstown Police Department.
Dan Spivey III, David Hilliard Jr., Jason Quarrie and Carlo Eggleston Jr. will be sworn in Thursday at 10 a.m.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 3, 2016 10:58 a.m.
Ryan Announces $7.2 Million to Ohio police departments
- January 17, 2018 11:45 a.m.
Columbus will hire 30 more police officers for 2018
- June 20, 2017 9:42 a.m.
4 sworn in as new city police officers
- June 19, 2017 10:55 p.m.
4 new Youngstown police officers to be sworn in Tuesday
- February 20, 2018 1:26 p.m.
Poland trustees to hire police officer
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.