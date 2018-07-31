Candidate Sutton speaking in Warren about health care
WARREN
Betty Sutton, lieutenant governor candidate with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray, will make an appearance at 11 a.m. today in the former Chase Bank Building, 106 East Market Street, at the corner of East Market and North Park Avenue.
Sutton will promote the Reduced Costs, Reliable Coverage health care plan and will be joined by State Rep. Michael O’Brien, D-64th of Warren, and other local elected offi ials and community advocates.
Cordray and Sutton’s plan will focus on cost-effective solutions that will lower insurance premiums, improve health and bring more transparency to the health care system, according to a press release.
