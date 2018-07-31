WORLD DIGEST || ALDI to host hiring event

ALDI to host hiring event

ALDI will host a one-day hiring event for all store locations in Ohio, as well as locations in Kentucky and West Virginia, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday.

Store associates make between $11 and $12.70 an hour depending on location, the company said.

Requirements include that applicants be 18 or older, able to pass a drug screening and background check, able to lift 45 pounds and be available to work between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., Monday through Sunday. A high-school diploma or General Educational Development certificate or diploma and previous retail experience are preferred.

Employees who work more than 25 hours per week are eligible for health insurance benefits and dental coverage, and all employees can participate in a 401(k) program.

ALDI has numerous local locations, including stores in Youngstown, Boardman, Austintown and Warren.

Giant Eagle unveils new lottery card

Giant Eagle announced the introduction of a new, mobile-enabled lottery card launched in partnership with the Ohio Lottery, Blackhawk Network and Linq3.

Customers 18 years or older can purchase a reusable card for their preferred game, then playing is as easy as sending a text message, according to a news release.

Winners are notified via text message, and most winnings are paid automatically through PayPal.

More details are available at playatthecheckout.com.

8 states file suit over 3-D guns

Eight states are filing suit against the Trump administration over its decision to allow a Texas company to publish downloadable blueprints for a 3-D-printed gun, contending the hard-to-trace plastic weapons are a boon to terrorists and criminals and threaten public safety.

The suit, filed Monday in Seattle, asks a judge to block the federal government's late-June settlement with Defense Distributed, which allowed the company to make the plans available online. Officials say that 1,000 people have already downloaded blueprints for AR-15 rifles.

"I have a question for the Trump Administration: Why are you allowing dangerous criminals easy access to weapons?" Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, said in a statement Monday.

Rival Koreas' generals meet

Generals from the rival Koreas met today at their shared border for talks meant to ease a decades-long military standoff, Seoul officials said. The meeting comes days after North Korea returned the reported remains of U.S. war dead, the most recent sign of blossoming diplomacy after last year's threats of war.

The general-level officers were discussing ways to implement April's inter- Korean summit agreements on non-nuclear military issues, but no huge announcement is expected from the talks at the border village of Panmunjom.

